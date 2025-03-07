Tamannaah Bhatia admits ‘pyaar humesha ek tarfa hota hai’ amidst breakup news with Vijay Varma: ‘I have to let them free’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, marking their first on-screen collaboration. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the much-loved pair ended their relationship a few weeks ago. Amid these breakup speculations, the actress shared her thoughts on love, expressing that she sees it as a selfless emotion and believes in setting someone free if she truly cares for them.

During a conversation with Luke Coutinho, Tamannaah shared her perspective on love, highlighting a key realization. She pointed out that many people mistake love for a relationship, not just in romantic connections but also in friendships. According to her, the essence of love fades the moment conditions are attached to it, as true love, in her view, can only exist in its purest, unconditional form.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress further elaborated her thoughts, emphasizing, "Love can only be unconditional; pyaar humesha ek tarfa hota hai, it's your love." She expressed that while two individuals can love each other separately, love remains a deeply personal experience.

According to her, the moment expectations enter the equation or one starts dictating how the other should behave, it turns into a mere transaction rather than genuine affection.

The Stree 2 actress went on to explain that love, at its core, remains the same regardless of whom it is directed towards, whether it's a pet, parents, or a romantic partner. She highlighted that while the emotion itself is universal, it takes on different forms depending on the nature of the relationship, shaping unique expressions of love in each connection.

Tamannaah also reflected on the essence of love and said, “For me, If I have to love someone I have to let them free. I don’t think you can love by projecting your ideas on that person." She believes that loving someone means allowing them the freedom to grow into who they are meant to be rather than imposing their own ideals on them.

According to her, love isn’t necessarily a choice—it’s an emotion that certain people naturally evoke in us, and while it may develop into a relationship, its beauty lies in its pure and unforced nature.

Recent reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have parted ways after being together for years. According to Siasat Daily, the breakup may have stemmed from their differences over marriage. Allegedly, Tamannaah, who is in her mid-30s, was ready to take the next step, while conflicting views on settling down created tensions between them.

These disagreements reportedly escalated, ultimately affecting their relationship. However, Pinkvilla has not independently confirmed these claims.