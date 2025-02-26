Devotional WAVE at the Box Office! Can films like Kannappa & Odela 2 spark a new trend?

On the eve of Maha Shivaratri today, it's coming out that South Indian cinema is witnessing a devotional wave, especially to that of Lord Shiva, with films like Kannappa, Odela 2, and Akhanda 2 riding the wave of mythology-driven storytelling. Following the success of Telugu film Akhanda and Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, filmmakers are betting big on spiritual themes blended with high-octane action and grand visuals.

Kannappa – A star-studded spectacle

Manchu Vishnu’s dream project, Kannappa, narrates the tale of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. With Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva and powerful guest appearances from some Superstars including Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal, the film is a visual spectacle. Given the audience’s love for mythology-meets-action narratives, Kannappa has the potential to become a box office juggernaut.

Odela 2 – The divine feminine in focus

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film Odela 2 explores Shiva’s power through a supernatural lens, as she plays Shivashakti, a divine Naga Sadhu in the film. The first part, Odela Railway Station, had a successful thriller format, and this sequel aims for a larger Pan-India appeal with high-end VFX. Recently the teaser of the film was launched at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Akhanda 2 – Balayya’s fiery return

After Akhanda became a box office blockbuster, senior star Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu are back with Akhanda 2. The original’s powerful devotional action sequences struck gold with the masses, and the sequel is expected to reignite the Shiva frenzy in theaters. Music director Thaman makes sure that he gives riveting background score for the same.

More Devotional Films in the Pipeline

Beyond these biggies, films like Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara, revolving around Anantha Padmanabha Swami Temple, and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Haindava, set in an ancient forest temple, are expanding the genre into thriller and action formats. Already couple of songs from these movies, loaded with a lot of Shiva trance are entertaining music lovers.

Can Devotional Films Dominate the Box Office?

With past hits like Akhanda, Brahmastra, and Karthikeya 2 which made huge numbers at the box office, the trend is loud and clear— mythological themes resonate deeply with audiences. If these upcoming films balance spiritual depth, engaging narratives, and cutting-edge visuals, South Indian cinema might be entering a full-fledged devotional era. What to expect then? Shiva-powered storm at the box office!