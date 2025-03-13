Is Sreeleela unhappy about being addressed as 'dancer' after Kurchi Madhapetti and Pushpa 2's Kissik?

Sreeleela is undoubtedly on the way to grab pan-Indian recognition within no time and her film choices are proof of the same. Besides her prolific projects down South, the actress is all set to make her debut in Bollywood opposite Kartik Aaryan in a yet untitled film.

Amidst this, Sreeleela recently attended an event for her upcoming Telugu film Robinhood, starring Nithiin in the lead. During the same, the anchor introduced her with the statement, ‘Leela means song, song means dance, and dance means Leela.”

However, the Pushpa 2 actress was quick to correct him and express how she no longer wishes to be associated with just the tag of being a good dancer. Sreeleela revealed how she wants audiences to identify her as an actor with good performance.

She said, “That is why, in this movie, I worked on making it 'Leela means dialogue, dialogue means performance, and performance means Leela.'”

Well, indeed, Sreeleela has in the past delivered some foot-tapping dance numbers, the most notable of them being Kurchi Madhapetti with Mahesh Babu and, more recently, Kissik with Allu Arjun.

Lately, the starlet grabbed a lot of attention after it was rumored that she was allegedly dating her co-star Kartik Aaryan, with whom she will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming romantic flick directed by Anurag Basu.

It all started when, during a recent event, the Bollywood heartthrob’s mother made an interesting remark about her son’s future partner.

Advertisement

When filmmaker Karan Johar asked her if she had any specific demands about the girl, Kartik’s mother replied, “Ghar ki demand is a very good doctor."

Co-incidentally, Sreeleela also holds an MBBS degree and thus it has led the fans to wonder if Kartik Aaryan’s mom’s comment was an indirect confirmation about the duo dating each other.