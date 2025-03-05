Box Office: Revisiting Tamannaah Bhatia's Bollywood career and blockbuster success of Baahubali series

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema over the years, started her showbiz career with Abhijeet Sawant's music video, Lafzo Mein in 2005. The actress made her debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra the same year. Today, we are taking a lookback at Tamannaah Bhatia's Bollywood movies along with the successful run of the Baahubali series.

Himmatwala, Humshakals, the Baahubali Series, and More: Revisiting Tamannaah Bhatia's Bollywood Career

1. HIMMATWALA

Years after her Bollywood debut, Tamannaah Bhatia worked in Sajid Khan's directorial, Himmatwala. The 2013 co-starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The action comedy was an official remake of the 1983 film of the same name. It netted Rs 42.5 crore in India while emerging as a flop.

2. HUMSHAKALS

A year later, Tamannaah Bhatia acted in Sajid Khan's 2014 comedy film, Humshakals. She was romantically paired with Saif Ali Khan in the movie. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, and others, the 2014 entertainer earned Rs 52.75 crore and became a flop.

3. ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia then worked in Sajid-Farhad's directorial, Entertainement the same year. Co-starring Akshay Kumar, the 2014 action comedy collected Rs 64.25 crore. It turned out to be the third flop of her Bollywood career.

4. BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING

Tamannaah then starred in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, Baahubali: The Beginning. The Telugu epic period action film featured her opposite Prabhas in the lead role. The 2015 magnum opus fetched Rs 119.25 crore net in India. The blockbuster movie, which was dubbed in Hindi, was the first successful film of her career in Bollywood.

5. BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION

Two years later, Tamannah Bhatia reprised her role as Avantika in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The second installment of the Baahubali franchise earned Rs 510.5 crore net in India while emerging as an all-time blockbuster.

Listing Net India Collections Of Tamannaah Bhatia's Hindi Movies Down Below:

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Chand Sa Roshan Chehra Rs 0.25 crore Disaster Himmatwala Rs 42.5 crore Flop Humshakals Rs 52.75 crore Flop Entertainment Rs 64.25 crore Flop Baahubali: The Beginning Rs 119.25 crore Blockbuster Tutak Tutak Tutiya Rs 4.75 crore Flop Khamoshi Rs 0.5 crore Disaster Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion Rs 510.5 crore All-Time Blockbuster

