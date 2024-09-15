‘Nothing is more important than self-respect’, says Mani Megalai as she quits show Cooku with Comali amid tensions

Cooku with Comali is a popular reality TV show where renowned personalities come together to prepare amazing dishes to impress the judges. Recently, host Mani Megalai announced that she has quit the show citing shocking reasons. She revealed that another female anchor dominated her during the latest season of Cooku with Comali.

Mani Megalai took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note narrating her ordeal and share her side of the story. She wrote that the other female anchor deliberately interrupted her during the shooting of the show. Even after she raised the concern, no action was taken.

Mani Megalai further revealed that despite a career spanning 15 years as an anchor, she never faced such unprofessionalism or immature behavior on any show.

She wrote, "NOTHING is More important than SELF RESPECT ! I strictly follow that in all stages of my life. Even Fame, Money, Profession, Opportunities or Whatever, Never Mind. Everything is Secondary when it comes to Self respect. Hence i walked away from CWC."

"This season was completely dominated by another female anchor, especially in Anchors Part, who was actually supposed to be a COOK of the show, but she often forgets that & deliberately interrupts alot in Anchor portions by not letting me to do the Job. Even asking for our rights & raising a concern becomes as an offence in this season. But ill always raise voice for whatever is right for me & i don’t care about anybody. Lot of negativity & dominance overshadow the Originality of the show. This s not the same CWC which i used to enjoy working before. So im not part of it anymore," Mani Megalai further added.

Advertisement

Check out her full note below:

Mani Megalai is a popular TV presenter who has also worked a video jockey during the initial days of her career. She worked as a VJ for Sun Music. However, she gained fame for hosting Cooku with Comali due to its entertainment content.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 TVR Report: Has Nagarjuna Akkineni's show secured recording-breaking views for the launch episode? Find out