NTRNeel: Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's upcoming movie gears up for big announcement; check out date and time

In the Indian entertainment industry, it would be definitely thrilling to witness three popular names, Mythri Movie Makers, Prashanth Neel, and Jr. NTR, coming together with the most anticipated project, NTRNeel. After building excitement, the makers are now all set to reveal the big news tomorrow (9th April 2025) at 12:06 PM, which has ignited curiosity among the fans.

The most anticipated film of Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel is backed by the popular production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The movie is expected to deliver a cinematic experience like KGF films. It is produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

Also, it would be interesting to see how Prashanth Neel’s exceptional storytelling, partnered with Jr. NTR’s intense screen presence, will set the screen on fire. It’s already been assumed that this movie will set a new benchmark in the industry, and we can’t wait to experience this cinematic experience.

As soon as the news was on the official Twitter (X) account of NTRNeel, the buzz around it was absolutely mind-blowing. Over time, fans have been waiting for the next update on the movie, and with the big reveal news tomorrow, Wednesday, the excitement among them has no limits.

