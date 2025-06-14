What is Kavya Maran’s net worth? Know all about SRH owner rumored to marry Anirudh Ravichander

Kavya Maran is making the headlines after rumors about her relationship with Anirudh Ravichander started surfacing. The popular businesswoman and the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad hails from a prominent family with a whopping net worth.

Kavya Maran’s Family

The affluent lady in business is the daughter of Sun Group’s owner, Kalanithi Maran. The Sun Group owns TV channels, newspapers, and is also known for its film production company, Sun Pictures.

Owing to her family ties, Kavya is the great-grandniece of former Tamil Nadu CM and the late politician M Karunanidhi. Interestingly, her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a well-known politician and a prominent member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

The politician had been elected four times to the Lok Sabha from the Chennai Central constituency—in the 2004, 2009, 2019, and 2024 general elections.

Kavya Maran’s Education and Career

The businesswoman completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree at Stella Maris College. She later pursued an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

After completing her education, Kavya returned to Chennai and joined the Sun Group. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited. Apart from SRH, she also owns a team named Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League.

Kavya Maran’s Net Worth

According to a Forbes report, Kavya has a net worth of Rs 409 crore, while her father owns assets worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore. The popular personality is making the headlines now after she was rumored to marry musician Anirudh Ravichander.

As per the ongoing buzz, a Reddit post claims that Kavya and Anirudh have been dating each other for more than a year. The 32-year-old businesswoman was apparently spotted along with him on several occasions, even at a recent dinner event.

While both of them are yet to respond to the claims, it seems that the relationship is turning serious, with reports of them likely to tie the knot soon.

On the other hand, Anirudh also hails from a family of affluent artists. His father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is superstar Rajinikanth’s brother-in-law, making the musician the latter’s nephew.

Moreover, the sensational composer has worked with several icons in cinema over the years, creating a name for himself in the musical world.

