Are Anirudh Ravichander and IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran tying the knot?

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular names in Indian music, dropping sensational tracks in films. Now, it seems that the composer is finally tying the knot with popular businesswoman and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran.

As per an ongoing Reddit rumor, the music director has been dating for some time and is likely to enter wedlock soon. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made by both of them.

