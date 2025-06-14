Kerala Crime Files 2 OTT: When and where to watch Malayalam crime drama series online

Kerala Crime Files 2, the Malayalam-language web series, is all geared up to begin streaming soon. If you’re someone who loves crime drama, here are the complete details about the show.

When and where to watch Kerala Crime Files 2

Kerala Crime Files 2 is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar from June 20, 2025. The official announcement of the web series’ release was made by the platform’s social media handle, along with the trailer.

Official trailer and plot of Kerala Crime Files 2

Kerala Crime Files 2 - The Search for CPO Ambili Raju follows the story that surrounds the unexplained disappearance of a young policewoman from her station under mysterious circumstances.

With the incident creating quite the commotion, a team of officers led by SI Manoj (Aju Varghese) and CI Kurian (Lal) is tasked with the investigation. However, as the case progresses, the officers realize a larger conflict at hand.

What follows is the escalation of the missing case into a narrative that explores elements of trust, power struggles, and the ethical boundaries of law enforcement.

Cast and crew of Kerala Crime Files 2

Kerala Crime Files 2 features Aju Varghese and Lal in lead roles, reprising their roles from the first season. Apart from them, the show has actors like Indrans, Harisree Asokan, Renjit Shekar, Sanju Sanichen, Suresh Babu, Navas Vallikunnu, Noorin Shereef, Jeo Baby, and more as pivot characters.

The show is directed by Ahammed Khabeer with Kishkindha Kaandam fame Bahul Ramesh penning the story, screenplay and dialogues. With Hesham Abdul Wahab handling the music, the DOP and editing were fulfilled by Jithin Stanislaus and Mahesh Bhuvanend, respectively.

The series’ first season, Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara, was released on the OTT platform on June 23, 2023. The show initially explored the events of solving a case with the only clue being a fake address.

Apart from the lead actors, the first season has Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan, and more in important roles. The first season consisted of 8 episodes, with each one having a runtime of 30 minutes.

