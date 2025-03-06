Amid buzz for his project with Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel claims his taste in films is not in ‘mass commercial movies’

Prashanth Neel is a filmmaker known for delivering some of the biggest mass entertainers at the box office. From Prabhas-starrer Salaar to Yash’s KGF franchise, he has crafted films that captivate audiences with their grand scale and intense action.

However, a recent remark by Prashanth Neel has caught quite a bit of attention. Speaking at an event, the filmmaker surprised everyone by admitting that out of the four films he has made so far, none align with the kind of movies he personally enjoys watching.

The director revealed that his personal taste in films doesn’t come from watching mass entertainers. Prashanth added that if given the chance, he would love to make a film like Inception or Hum Aapke Hain Koun in the South.

However, he acknowledged that the business of filmmaking thrives on mass entertainers, especially in the South, where such films drive the industry’s success.

Advertisement

Prashanth Neel said, “If given a choice, I would make very different kind of movies. I’d made something like an Inception. I’d make a love story like Hum Aapke Hain Koun. But the viability, the feasibility, the business; they all lie somewhere else.”

The KGF director admitted that he is well aware of the kind of films that generate revenue, which is why he cannot always make movies that align with his personal taste. Prashanth Neel further stated that, as a filmmaker, his goal is not necessarily to create films that make a difference but rather to keep making projects as a means of earning a living.

Advertisement

Coming to his next venture, Prashanth Neel is set to collaborate with Jr NTR for an upcoming action flick, tentatively titled NTR31. The shooting for the film has already begun, with the Telugu star expected to join the schedule soon.

Additionally, Neel continues to be in the spotlight for Salaar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the Prabhas-starrer action blockbuster.