O Kadhal Kanmani OTT release: Here's where you can watch Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen's romantic drama film this Valentine's Day

O Kadhal Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, hit the big screens in 2015. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this romantic drama was a blockbuster, and viewers loved it for its modern take on romance. Continue reading to find out where you can watch this movie this Valentine's Day.

Where to watch O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani or OK Kanmani is currently streaming on Aha. You can watch this movie with your loved ones on Valentine's Day to make your day extra special. "Tag your loved one and Promise them this! Watch #OKadhalKanmani streaming now on namma @ahatamil," wrote the streaming platform on X.

Official trailer and plot of O Kadhal Kanmani

The story of O Kadhal Kanmani revolves around a video game developer named Aditya Varadarajan who meets Tara Kalingarayar at a wedding. They grow close and start spending time together. Tara plans to study in Paris, while Adi is focused on his career. Since they do not believe in marriage, they choose a live-in relationship instead.

As Tara waits for her visa, she confides in their landlord, Ganapathy, about her struggles with leaving Adi. When she leaves for work, Adi begins to miss her. Observing Ganapathy’s devotion to his wife, who has Alzheimer's, makes him rethink his own relationship.

With only ten days left before parting, they try to make the most of their time. Small arguments arise but never last long. When Bhavani goes missing, tensions escalate. In the heat of the moment, Adi proposes. They decide to marry and continue chasing their dreams. Eventually, Adi completes his project and moves to Paris, where they reunite and start a family.

Cast and crew of O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani is a romantic drama directed, written, and produced by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Renowned cinematographer P. C. Sreeram handled the visuals, while A. Sreekar Prasad took charge of the editing. Meanwhile, the film's soulful music was composed by A. R. Rahman.