Kadhalan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhudeva and Nagma's romantic thriller film in 4K

Kadhalan starring Prabhudeva and Nagma is a romantic thriller that was released in theaters in 1994. Directed by S Shankar, the film was a hit due to its compelling storyline. With Valentine's Day around the corner, the makers have decided to release a restored and remastered 4K UHD version online.

When and where to watch Kadhalan

Kadhalan will start streaming on the Simply South App in the 4K UHD version from February 14 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote, "Love stories never age. #Kaadhalan—Restored and remastered in 4K UHD, streaming on Simply South this Valentine's Day, February 14."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Kadhalan

The story of Kadhalan begins with Governor Kakarla Sathyanarayana opening a new market in Madras. Moments after he leaves, a bomb explodes and ensues panic. The attack is not random, and it is part of Kakarla’s secret plan to weaken the state government and support the ruling party.

At the same time, college leader Prabhu falls for Kakarla’s daughter, Shruti. To win her heart, he joins her dance school and masters classical dance. She initially dislikes him but eventually falls in love. Kakarla refuses to let her attend Natyanjali due to security risks. Defying him, she escapes with Prabhu, unaware that another bomb is planted there.

Shruti is taken aback, while Prabhu is falsely accused and tortured. Once freed, he reunites with her and discovers Kakarla’s next target is a hospital. He and Vasanth rush to stop the attack. Bomb expert Malli, betrayed by Kakarla, changes the detonation time. Prabhu throws the bomb into a river, averting disaster. Malli kills Kakarla before dying himself. With the threat gone, Prabhu and Shruti reunite.

Cast and crew of Kadhalan

Kadhalan is directed by S Shankar, who also handled the screenplay and co-wrote the story with K. T. Kunjumon. The dialogues were penned by Balakumaran, while K. T. Kunjumon produced the film. Starring Prabhudeva and Nagma in the lead roles, the film features cinematography by Jeeva and editing by B. Lenin and V. T. Vijayan.