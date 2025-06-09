Eleven OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Naveen Chandra’s Telugu crime thriller online

Eleven opened to an average response at the box office, earning decent acclaim for its screenplay and performances. The Telugu movie was also simultaneously shot in Tamil, offering a broader audience base. And now the film will soon be streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Eleven

Eleven would be streaming on Tentkotta from June 13, 2025. The OTT platform made the official announcement for the same with a post on their X account.

They shared a poster of the movie and wrote “One case. Countless questions. No easy answers.#ELEVEN — the critically acclaimed thriller that keeps you guessing lands June 13 on @TentkottaTruth hides. Only the bold uncover it.”

That’s not all. The crime thriller will also begin streaming on two other platforms, Aha Tamil and SimplySouth, from June 13 itself. It remains to be seen how the film performs once it reaches the OTT space.

Official trailer and plot of Eleven

The storyline of Eleven revolves around the life of a brave, honest, and intelligent police officer with an exemplary track record. He has the most number of successful cases that he has closed after correctly identifying the culprit.

However, when a new case of a serial killer on the loose is handed over to him, he is left confused by the unseen number of challenges to resolve it. As he takes on the hurdle headlong, the officer is met with half-lies, untruths, and a deep, dark mystery that further blurs the line between what is true and what is not.

Cast and crew of Eleven

Eleven stars Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abhirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, Aadukalam Naren and more.

It is written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls and is bankrolled under AR Entertainment. Released theatrically on May 16, 2025, the film’s music has been composed by D Imman.

