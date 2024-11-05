Throngs of Suriya fans flock to Lulu Mall in Kochi as actor arrives at electrifying Kanguva Promotional event

Suriya is all set for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Kanguva, which will hit theaters on November 14, 2024. As the actor arrived at Lulu Mall in Kochi, Kerala, the venue became overcrowded with more than 5,000 fans eager to catch a glimpse of him.

Netizens shared visuals from the event on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing fans who were unable to contain their excitement at the opportunity to see Suriya in person.

Check out some reactions from netizens as fans arrive to see Suriya in Kochi:

As fans gathered at the venue with much fanfare and excitement, Suriya also shared a video from the mall, showcasing the love he has received from everyone who came to see him. The actor dropped the video on his official Instagram handle with the caption, “Kerala,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

See Suriya’s video after arriving in Kochi

Moving ahead, the actor is going all out with promotions as his movie Kanguva is set to release in a matter of days. The film, directed by Siva, is said to be a fantasy action flick that features 24 actors in a dual role.

The movie features the tale of a brave tribal warrior who fought for his people against adversaries and how his battle connects to a shadow cop in the future. The film also has actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles, making their debut in Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

In addition to them, the film also features actors Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the movie is touted as one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema.

Furthermore, Suriya has also completed the shoot of his subsequent movie, tentatively called Suriya 44. The film is said to be an action-romance flick directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor is also next set to work with director RJ Balaji.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty returns to Kantara: Chapter 1 shooting; film to undergo intense action shoot in a 60-day marathon schedule