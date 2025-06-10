Padakkalam OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen’s Malayalam comedy film

Padakkalam hit the theaters on May 8, 2025, and was a huge commercial hit at the box office. The Malayalam supernatural fantasy comedy film earned critical appreciation for its screenplay, although the writing was described as disappointing.

Speaking about its box office collections, the film grossed a robust Rs. 17.4 crore at the box office and has remarkably surpassed many other Malayalam films released in the year. It has now made its OTT debut on JioHotstar, and it seems the movie is again on a high run.

Padakkalam OTT Verdict

Just hours after its launch on the OTT platform, Padakkalam has already taken the internet by storm, as netizens have watched it and left their reviews on social media. Audiences have categorically mentioned how the overall presentation of the movie appears balanced in all its aspects.

It has been tagged as a refreshing and satisfying entertainer that brings something new to the table in the domain of Malayalam comedies. The highs and exciting notes of the film’s plot are distributed evenly, allowing viewers to be engaged till the very last minute.

Appreciation has been extended to the filmmaker, as well as to actor Sandeep Pradeep, who has carefully executed his role with perfection, along with other notable stars like Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharafudheen.

The elements of fantasy spectacle throughout the film have also been appreciated by the audience, as they make the screenplay appear far more enjoyable.

When Rajinikanth met the team of Padakkalam

Back on May 16, the team of Padakkalam had a surprise meet with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, on the sets of the latter’s film Jailer 2.

The lead actors of the fantasy comedy, including Sharafudheen and Suraj Venjaramoodu, were joined by the film's producer and director, sealing a picture-perfect moment.

