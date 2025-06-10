DD Next Level OTT Release: When and where to watch controversial Tamil horror comedy online

DD Next Level received mixed reviews from audiences and, to some extent, justified the hype ahead of its release. However, the Tamil horror comedy fell flat at the box office despite being the fourth instalment of the Dhilluku Dhuddu film series.

Moreover, it even landed in controversy after the lyrics of one of its songs were flagged as defaming the sacred shrine of Tirupati. And now the movie is all set to make its OTT debut soon.

Advertisement

When and where to watch DD Next Level

DD Next Level will begin streaming on Zee 5 from June 13 onwards. The streaming giant made the official announcement by dropping a post on their X handle.

Sharing the film’s poster, they wrote, “This isn’t a horror movie. It’s a horror movie inside a horror movie. 2025's Biggest Horror Comedy Blast #DDNextLevel will be streaming from June 13th on ZEE5!

Official trailer and plot of DD Next Level

The plot of DD Next Level takes audiences to amusing circumstances where a sharp-witted film critic finds himself actually trapped inside the kind of movies he usually ridicules.

What’s more is that the world of the movie is a bizarre horror verse and a land of the supernatural, which is governed by a vengeful spirit. Interestingly, this haunting entity is also a failed filmmaker who seeks justice in the afterlife.

The movie proceeds to explore how the trapped film critic deciphers cryptic clues left for him, escapes the supernatural threats and dangers, and then confronts his own cynicism at the end of the day.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of DD Next Level

DD Next Level stars Santhanam, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Geethika Tiwary, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kasthuri Shankar, Yashika Aanand, and more in key roles.

It is both written and directed by S Prem Anand and is produced jointly by Venkat Boyanapalli and Arya under the banner of Niharika Entertainment and The Show People. OfRo has composed the musical score.

ALSO READ: When SS Rajamouli apologized for claiming that ‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas’