After Thalapathy Vijay, is Sivakarthikeyan set to share screen with Mohanlal as father and son? Find out

Sivakarthikeyan is set to hit the big screens this year with Madharasi, slated for release on September 9, 2025. Now, another buzz has surfaced, suggesting an exciting casting rumor.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Sivakarthikeyan is next set to collaborate with Good Night fame Vinayak Chandrasekhar for his 24th movie. What makes it even more special is that Mohanlal is reportedly in talks to play SK’s father in the film. The role is said to be a strong character with a major focus on the father-son relationship and emotional bond.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this yet, and it will only be certain later on. Interestingly, this would not be the first time Mohanlal has portrayed the father of a Tamil star on screen.

Back in 2014, Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal shared the screen as father and son in the movie Jilla. The action drama was a hit in theaters, despite receiving average reviews.

Moving forward, Mohanlal has been making strides at the box office recently with his latest blockbuster, Thudarum. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the crime drama follows the story of Shanmugham, aka Benz, a simple family man who gets caught in the web of a police vendetta.

Later, Benz realizes their actions have caused him a deep personal loss, with the rest of the movie focusing on how he seeks revenge. With Mohanlal in the lead, the film also featured Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, and many more in key roles.

Currently, the actor is working on his next movie, Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan will next appear in the action thriller Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Additionally, he is involved in the shoot of Parasakthi, which stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in prominent roles.

