Maaveeran Japan release: Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero flick to hit big screens on THIS date

Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil-language superhero film, Maaveeran released in India on July 14, 2023. Close to 2 years since it originally hit the big screens, it is now all geared up to arrive in Japan.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran to release in Japan

Maaveeran is all set to release in Japanese theaters on July 11, 2025. The official update of its latest international screening with Japanese subtitles was made by SK himself through a special video message.

Sharing the news, the actor said, “Hello, everyone in Japan. Konnichiwa, my film Maaveeran is releasing in Japan on July 11. It is a fine film, please do come to the theaters and watch this unique movie, definitely, you would love this experience.”

Watch Sivakarthikeyan’s video message:

Talking about the movie, Maaveeran is an action thriller superhero movie, directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer features the story of Sathya, a comic book artist who writes and illustrates about a brave warrior named Maaveeran for a Tamil newspaper.

A coward in real life, Sathya often takes the high road and avoids confronting anything wrong. However, after a fateful fall from his apartment complex’s terrace, he starts hearing a voice from above narrating his life, similar to his comic strip.

What follows is an action-packed tale of rivalry between Sathya and a corrupt politician, Jeyakodi, who wronged him and his community.

With SK in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Monisha Blessy, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many more in key roles.

The film is musically crafted by Bharath Sankar, with Vidhu Ayyanna and Philomin Raj handling the cinematography and editing, respectively. Maaveeran is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next film

Sivakarthikeyan is next set to appear in a lead role for director AR Murugadoss’ action thriller Madharasi. The movie, slated to release on September 5, 2025, with actors like Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, and more in key roles.

Moreover, the Amaran actor is currently filming for his period political drama Parasakthi with director Sudha Kongara. The flick, which will mark SK’s 25th cinematic venture, will have Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in supporting roles.

