Parvathy Thiruvothu drizzles heartfelt praises toward Thangalaan co-star Chiyaan Vikram; ‘I hope I can be like you someday’

Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, and Parvathy Thiruvothu is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. In the recent pre-release event of the film, actress Parvathy had laid down immense praiseworthy words for her co-star.

The Banglore Days actress said that it had been her long-standing dream to work with Chiyaan Vikram. She added that, with 100% conviction and beaming with pride, the PS 2 actor was the best co-star she had ever worked with.

Moreover, she said, “Vikram carries you throughout the film. He is generous. Not only with you but with everyone who works with him. I hope I can be like you someday.”

Earlier, Malavika Mohanan, who also plays a lead role in the movie, reacted to working with Chiyaan Vikram. In a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), the actress said, "I was so intimated when I met him for the first time, haha. And I was also feeling so awkward about making a fool of myself doing stunt sequences with him as it was my first time doing action.”

The actress added that Vikram had made her feel “incredibly comfortable” and was a very kind co-star. She concluded that she can’t even imagine going through the journey without him, expressing her love and respect for him.

The movie Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, features Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. It is set in India's pre-independence period and tells the tale of a tribal leader who sets out to help the British Army excavate gold from their village mines.

However, this leads them to face the wrath of an apparent sorceress who counters their action, leading the tribal leader to go head-on-head against her. The film is finally set to hit the big screens soon in August, coinciding with Independence Day after multiple delays. The film also has actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Vettai Muthukumar, Krish Hassan, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Thangalaan is also expected to clash with films Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni and Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan in Telugu states despite being a dubbed release.

