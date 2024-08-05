Ram Gopal Varma recalls time when Malayalam flicks were called s*x films; says today the industry is delivering the best movies

Ram Gopal Varma, often known for making bold and controversial statements, has gone on to praise the growth of the Malayalam cinema industry. Talking to Galatta Plus, the Shiva director said, “There was a time when we viewed Malayalam cinema as just s*x films. Back in the day, when I was doing engineering, we didn't watch Malayalam movies as they had more s*x than any other film industry.”

The director further added, “Now, the best films are coming from the Malayalam industry in every which way,” praising the films being made. He specified that a few unexpected films rapidly coming out one after another could change the state of the industry.

Talking more on the same, RGV iterated that even back in the day, the industry used to make good films too, but distributors were bringing in s*x films for whatever reasons and various factors influencing it.

Moreover, Ram Gopal Varma also made a controversial revelation in the same interview. He mentioned that a popular Telugu star had invested his own money in a flop film of his to keep it in theaters.

Even though RGV had been reluctant to give out a name, he said that the actor’s film was being funded by a corporate company in Mumbai but it came into a deficit. In order to not create an insult for his fans, the actor had spent his own money to keep the film running.

Though the director did not reveal any names, netizens took it upon themselves and pointed fingers at actors Prabhas and Mahesh Babu. The statements he made have surely sparked some flames of debate among the fans.

Additionally, the director went on to talk about recent films that he liked. In his response, the director said he enjoyed The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma and called it one of the best films he has ever seen. The filmmaker also praised HanuMan and Kalki 2898 AD, where in the latter he also played a cameo role.

