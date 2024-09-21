WATCH: Rajinikanth grooves to Manasilayo at Vettaiyan audio launch; shakes a leg with Anirudh Ravichander

Rajinikanth, a.k.a. the beloved Thalaiva of South cinema, is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming movie, Vettaiyan. The multi-starrer action flick directed by TJ Gnanavel will hit theaters on October 10, 2024. Ahead of its release, the makers recently arranged for an audio launch event for the film, which was attended by the legendary actor himself. And a special video from the same has been going viral on social media, featuring Rajinikanth himself.

In the video, the actor can be seen matching the steps of his song Manasilayo from Vettaiyan, along with the music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth’s unbeatable energy and on-point steps to the track indeed reflected how charged up he is for his next release. Moreover, he was seen giving a dear hug to Anirudh after finishing off his steps, as a token of love for the amazing track that he has curated for the superstar.

Watch the video here.

Well, excitement among the fans to witness Vettaiyan has been steadily increasing with each passing day. Recently, on September 20, 2024, the makers dropped the first official preview for the film, which encompassed a small yet intriguing glimpse of what the audiences are expected to see in the film.

From Rajinikanth nailing some of the toughest physical stunts to Amitabh Bachchan creating an everlasting impression with his serious character, the film seems to have already promised a high dose of entertainment for the viewers.

Advertisement

Watch the prevue here:

Coming to the star cast of Vettaiyan, besides Rajinikanth it features some of the most notable names from Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan and others.

For the unversed, the Tamil entertainer happens to be the 170th film of Rajinikanth. It is bankrolled under Lyca Productions and has been extensively shot across various cities in India, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The project is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs. 160 crores. Moreover, with days left before its release, the film is already drawing considerable attention from the fans of the actor and audiences in general right away.

ALSO READ: Singer Kenishaa Francis reacts to comment asking about Jayam Ravi amidst buzz of their secret relationship