Valentine's Day 2023: 5 latest South Indian movies for a romantic date night with your bae

It's a month of LOVE, February. Next week, the ten days of celebrations for love will begin, from Rose Day, Propose Day to Valentine's Day. On 14th February, people celebrate love with their partners, by spending the day and making them feel special. And what better than a movie date to feel special right? Candlelight dinner with movie, want to propose, a movie works, a perfect romantic entertainer is the best solution for the love answers on Valentine's Day, so a total win-win. Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, let us keep the thrillers and political dramas aside and give in the season’s demand, focussing purely on love. Well, if you are somebody who believes movie magic works all ways and loves romantic, mushy love stories, then do not worry. We got you sorted for the special day. We present you the five latest romantic movies you can definitely watch with your partner on Valentine's Day. We bet you, are good laughs, mushy romance, and bits of tears as well.

Take a look at the five latest South Indian romantic movies to watch with your bae on Valentine's Day: Love Today We live in a modern world, we know how love works today and Love Today exactly shows that. The film is about a couple, who had to exchange their phones for a week and the drama that unfolds will make you laugh, reveals today's generation of new-age love and the importance of the phone. We definitely recommend it if you want to go for good laughter with oodles of a new-age love story. The small-budget movie also proves that, when content is good, language makes no barrier. Pradeep Ranganathan acted, directed, and also wrote the film. The film was a critical and commercial success at the box office grossing Rs 100 crore against a budget of Rs 5 crore. Love Today is available for viewing in Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.

Sita Ramam Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam proved that classic love stories, in the backdrop of Kashmir, snow, touching dialogue, and beautiful chemistry can never go wrong. Dulquer as Ram and Mrunal as Sita struck the right chord among the audience. Sita Ramam totally stole the theater, the hearts of audiences, and the box office. Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam has been set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Sita Ramam's reception was so good that the film intended as just a Telugu release, was also released in Hindi because of the audience's love. And if you love romantic movies, then don't miss this film. It's a gem and audiences loved it. It will go aww, happy and fill eyes with tears as well, so keep the tissues in hand and enjoy the film.



Thiruchitrambalam Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam is all goodness, and rooted in old-fashioned friendship, laughter, and feel-good romance is Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna. The film is a simple heartwarming love story of an ordinary man and woman with real deals and good music. Sometimes simple and basic is everything. Written and directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam proved that old-school romance can never go out of fashion. The film not only received positive reviews from critics and audiences and went on to become the highest-grossing film in Dhanush's career.



Hridayam Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendar's Hridayam is a romantic film that will touch your heart and remind you of your college days. It is a feel-good movie that will keep you entertained for the evening and is available on Hotstar. Hridayam proved that language is definitely no barrier when the storyline is good. If you are lovers since school or college days, it such a treat to watch. With romance and mushy romance, it also tells about dreams, bad break ups, and how life is. We definitely recommend it.



Ante Sundaraniki Ante Sundaraniki is another good watch that should not be missed. The film not only just has a cute love story but also managed to break societal patriarchy like inter-religion marriage and pregnancy. The film starred Nani and Nazriya Nazim, a Hindu boy and a Christian girl, who fall in love and hatch a plan to persuade their conservative families to accept for marriage. The film is directed by Vivek Athreya. Deep down, after watching the movie, it would not be wrong to say that every girl wishes to have a man like Sundar in his life. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

