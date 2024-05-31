PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves elegance in monochromatic co-ord set look; fans ask, ‘Is it you or goddess?'

Among actresses who are known for their glamorous fashion statements and bold looks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surely a prominent name on the list. Whether it is traditional outfits or Western ensembles, she knows how to slay in both.

Samantha has dropped a series of pictures of herself looking nothing less than a dream on her Instagram today. The monochromatic look of the diva proves that solid colors can never go out of trend.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks classy in her monochromatic look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly, the queen of the glamor world. Often, fans go gaga over her stylish outfits and bold looks. On a related note, the Shaakuntalam actress has dropped some oh-so-beautiful pictures of herself clad in a stunning wine-colored monochrome co-ord set, on her Instagram today (May 31).

The Kushi actress opted for a short top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and broad halter straps, pairing it with matching wide-leg trousers.

Check out her stunning pictures below!

For makeup, Samantha went for a berry-toned lipstick to add that little pop of color to her look. She completed her look by keeping her short, wavy hair open.

Fans’ reaction to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look

The Theri actor’s pictures went viral minutes after she shared them. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments section, appreciating the ethereal beauty. One user on Instagram commented, “Are u sam or from universe goddess came’’.

Another one who thinks that this monochromatic cord-set look is one of Sam’s top fashion looks wrote, “Might be one of your best look (emojis).”

Check out some fan reactions below:

