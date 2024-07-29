PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports athletic look as he enjoys pickleball game; Samantha approves

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrated for his exceptional acting talent, humble gestures towards fans, and down-to-earth behavior during public appearances. Recently, the actor was seen sporting a new athletic avatar and he managed to send his fans into a frenzy.

Vijay Deverakonda gives fans a peek into his weekend vibe

The Kushi actor was seen enjoying a pickleball game with a glowing smile, sweating it out to get fitter than ever. Deverakonda’s six-slide Instagram post captures him fully immersed in Sunday vibes and completely engrossed in the game.

In the first five images, the World Famous Lover actor is fully focused on the game. The last photo, however, captures him in a different mood. Possibly deep in thought, the candid shot was taken at just the right moment.

VD’s Kushi co-star Samamtha Ruth Prabhu also liked the post he shared. And, this sweet gesture by Samantha spoke volumes about their off-screen friendship and admiration for each other.

In the pictures, Deverakonda sported a simple and comfortable athletic look, wearing a yellow tee, and sports pants. He accessorized his atheleisure with a yellow cap and a watch on his left wrist.

Meanwhile, the last photo features him in the same attire that the star was clicked in at the Directors Association event on Sunday, July 28. For the event, Vijay was seen in pants and a yellow tee, paired with a beanie.

Fans’ crazy reaction to the post

Fans of Deverakonda went berserk upon seeing their beloved star in a new avatar, flooding the comments section with compliments and love.

Some fans complimented him for “looking too good in yellow,” while others showered love on the superstar, calling him, “my rowdy babyyy.”

Another user called the actor “super handsome” and continued with, “ROWDY… lots of (a few love emojis).”

Meanwhile, other interesting comments included, “Annnnnnawwww (a few fire emojis), and “Handsome in yellow…”.

Rowdy Star at Sanjeevani Mahotsavam

For those who might not know, Deverakonda was photographed entering the Sanjeevani Mahotsavam program in Hyderabad, where he served as the chief guest. The actor received an applause for pledging his ongoing support for Telugu directors.

Deverakonda on the professional front

The Dear Comrade actor is currently preparing for his upcoming films VD12, VD14, and VD15. The actor himself confirmed this on his birthday this year.

In VD12, the Telugu superstar plays the role of a spy. VD14 is set to be a period piece, and in VD15, the actor will take on a rural character or appear in a film of this genre.

How excited are you to witness Deverakonda on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments.

