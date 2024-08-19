9 best South Indian movies of all time to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Whether you’re completely new to South Indian cinema and just want to get a feel of what’s a good starter film or you’ve seen a few and want to explore more, we’ve got you covered!

From the most recent sensation Maharaja to older gems, here is the list of the top 9 South Indian movies of all time.

9 Best south Indian movies of all time

1. Maharaja (2024)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Sachana Namidass, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Abhirami

Direction: Nithilan Swaminathan

Where to watch: Netflix

Ratings: 8.6/10

What happens when you take a seemingly ordinary revenge drama and twist the screenplay structure? You get a brilliant film called Maharaja. From the film’s title to the many symbolic elements scattered around, it is a masterclass in scriptwriting. Maharaja is undoubtedly one of the most satisfying watches of 2024.

2. Kantara (2022)

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore

Direction: Rishab Shetty

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Ratings: 8.2/10

There has been more than enough conversation around Kantara already and yet, words still fall short to describe the experience of Kantara. If you have still not watched Kantara, either because you did not want to fall victim to peer pressure or simply because you could not find time, this is your wake-up call to experience one of the best films to come out in the last decade or so! This movie is undoubtedly one of the best South Indian movies of all time.

3. Gantumoote (2019)

Cast: Teju Belawadi, Nischith Korodi, and Spoorthi Gumaste

Direction: Roopa Rao

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ratings: 8.1/10

Gantumoote is an underrated Kannada-language film that often does not come up in conversations when talking about Kannada cinema. It is a simple yet highly impactful coming-of-age story of a 16-year-old girl, Meera, and her relationship with love, loss, and acceptance. Director Roopa Rao brings a spectacular human touch to the narrative, immersing you in the world of Meera.

4. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreenath Bhasi

Direction: Madhu C. Narayanan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ratings: 8.5/10

If there ever was a comfort watch, it would be Kumbalangi Nights. It is my go-to film when I just want to lay down and experience subtle human emotions packaged with soul-stirring music. Kumbalangi Nights is medicine for the soul and is easily one of the best Malayalam movies to come out in the last 10 years and that says a lot!

5. Care of Kancharapalem (2018)

Cast: Karthik Rathnam, Praveena Paruchuri, Raju

Direction: Venkatesh Maha

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Ratings: 8.8/10

Care of Kancharapalem is a breakout indie Telugu film that was made on a shoestring budget of not more than 70 lakhs. The entire movie was shot in a small village and then went on to be displayed around the world. The film is the story of Kancharapalem, its people, their habits, and its social structure. If you’re looking for a powerful story with a butter-like narrative flow, very few movies top Care of Kancharapalem. There is a reason why the film is one of the top-rated Indian movies.

6. Rangasthalam (2018)

Cast: Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anasuya, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu

Direction: Sukumar

Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 8.2/10

2018 was an interesting year for Telugu cinema. On one hand, you had an indie film like Care of Kancharapalem being received with love and you also had a commercial entertainer like Rangasthalam, which was the second highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year.

Since Rangasthalam, Sukumar has gone on to create a sensation with his Pushpa franchise but the former will always be his most memorable work to date. Rangasthalam had everything you could ask for in a commercial film: a flawed yet lovable hero, strong familial sentiment, a menacing villain, and a climax twist that will be remembered for ages. The film is truly one of the best South Indian movies of all time and not to mention the chartbuster album composed by Devi Sri Prasad!

7. Drishyam (2013)

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, and Esther Anil

Direction: Jeethu Joseph

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 8.3/10

While it is hard to indefinitely pick one single most influential Malayalam film in the last 15 years, Drishyam makes for a compelling case. The original Malayalam movie has been dubbed in several languages and its remakes have also become huge successes. The film’s sequel has also been consequently dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.

In 2023 itself, Jeethu managed to create a thriller that was simple enough for the Indian mainstream audience but also convoluted enough to make it interesting. Mohanlal’s monologues, the interval scene, and the climax reveal will forever be etched into the memories of every Drishyam fan.

8. Athadu (2005)

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Trisha, Nassar, Brahmanandam, and Sonu Sood

Direction: Trivikram Srinivas

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video

Ratings: 8.2/10

Athadu is a Telugu-language film starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Telugu cinema’s finest, Trivikram Srinivas. It was the first time that the Telugu audience was introduced to such a westernized action thriller and since then, many filmmakers have tried to emulate Athadu’s aesthetic. Trivikram’s balance of commercial elements and storytelling makes Athadu one of the most entertaining Telugu movies and also one of the top South Indian movies of all time.

9. Nayakan (1987)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Tinnu Anand

Direction: Mani Ratnam

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ratings: 8.7/10

A list of the best South-Indian movies of all time and no Kamal Haasan or Mani Ratnam? That would be a crime that Nayakan would severely punish. Referred to as Mani Ratnam’s version of The Godfather, Nayakan is what occurs when a director at his peak meets an actor at his peak.

That was our list of the best nine South Indian movies of all time! What are some of your favorite South Indian movies of all time? Do let us know in the comments below!

