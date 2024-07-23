Picture perfect moment: First look of Sivakarthikeyan's newborn son Pavan with director Ravikumar wins over internet

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife, Aarthy, have recently celebrated the arrival of their third child, a son named Pavan. The Maaveeran star even shared a video from the naming and cradle ceremony for their newborn. Currently, several photos of Sivakarthikeyan with his son Pavan, alongside Ayalaan director Ravikumar and his daughter, are circulating on the internet. Let’s take a closer look at these heartwarming pictures.

First glimpse of Sivakarthikeyan's newborn son goes viral

One of the viral photos shows actor Sivakarthikeyan sitting on a couch with his newborn son Pavan. He is joined by director Ravikumar and his daughter, sitting with a notebook. The photo has captured the internet's attention as Sivakarthikeyan holds his infant son close, resting comfortably in his arms.

In other photos, Ravikumar's daughter can be seen playing with the little one while he cradles in his father's lap.

Sivakarthikeyan shares son's naming ceremony video

Earlier, Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt video from their son's naming ceremony, accompanied by a touching note for his wife, Aarthy. The video captured their loved ones blessing the couple sitting their newborn. The clip also had glimpses of their daughter Aaradhana and son Gugan.

In his note, the actor expressed, "Aarthy...I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me. Love youuuuu." Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy tied the knot in 2010.

On June 3, Sivakarthikeyan also announced on social media that he and Aarthy were blessed with a baby boy. He wrote, "Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support, and blessings, as always - Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan."

Sivakarthikeyan will soon appear in Rajkumar Periyasamy’s biographical drama Amaran, which is based on the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film narrates the tale of the martyred soldier named Major Mukund Varadharajan. Additionally, he will star in a film directed by AR Murugadoss, alongside Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon.

