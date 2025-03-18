Baahubali star Prabhas fans were eagerly waiting for director Maruthi's The Raja Saab, but with the film’s postponement, the summer holiday race slipped away. However, fans now have something exciting to look forward to the re-release of Prabhas’ blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The action drama that created mayhem at the Box Office in 2023, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, became a cult success as days passed, closing with over ₹600 crore globally.

Cut to the present, Salaar is all set for a massive re-release on March 21st. Going by the pre-sales, we have to say that the box office is on fire already. With just four days left for it to hit the marquee, the film has already recorded impressive collections with good occupancy of more than 40%. While the bookings started on March 13th, and the film has nearly crossed ₹1 crore in advance sales.

The re-release market in India has been heating up in recent times. Some of the highest-grossing re-released films include Sanam Teri Kasam, which earned ₹4 crore on its opening day, and Gabbar Singh, which raked in ₹5.75 crore in India and ₹75 lakh overseas. Even Interstellar made an impact in India with ₹2.50 crore nett and ₹3 crore gross. Now, all eyes are on this Prabhas starrer to see if it can set a new benchmark and claim the No. 1 spot for re-release earnings.

However, Salaar is not without competition as the film has both original movies and re-releases challenging on the same day. On March 21st, another old Telugu blockbuster, Yevade Subramanyam, starring Nani, Ritu Varma and Malavika Nair, which has Vijay Deverakonda in a cameo role that literally made him noticed, is set to re-release on its 10th anniversary. Directed by Prabhas' other director Nag Ashwin, who gave the world of Kalki 2898 AD to the Indian audience, Yevade Subrahmanyam, is known for its themes of self-discovery and travel, making it a fan-favorite. The producer of the movie, Vyjayanthi Movies, has been pushing its release aggressively, even dropping a special reunion video featuring Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, and Malavika Nair, which has gone viral.

Despite the buzz around Yevade Subramanyam, its ticket sales have yet to open, and early trends on BookMyShow suggest that Salaar has a higher number of shows. With just days to go, will Prabhas' Salaar emerge as the undisputed king of re-releases? Fans will have to wait and watch!