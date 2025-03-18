'Breaking his foot, suffering neck injuries...': Know what Allu Arjun experienced while filming Pushpa 2's Jathara song

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It is well known that the actor gave his all during the shoot to ensure the movie's massive success. In a recent interview with India Today Digital, choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared insights into what Allu Arjun endured during filming, particularly while they were shooting for the Jathara song.

Ganesh Acharya explained that shooting for 29 days straight for the Jathara sequence was a demanding task, but he shared that the real effort came from Allu Arjun. The choreographer said that the actor dedicated around five years to both Pushpa movies and kept pushing his limits for the song.

The choreographer further stated that performing in a saree, ghungroos, a blouse, and multiple props added to the difficulty. He shared that despite sustaining injuries every few days, Allu Arjun remained relentless and never backed down.

"Every 5-10 days, he would injure himself, sometimes breaking his foot or suffering neck injuries, but he never gave up," Ganesh Acharya said in the interview.

Allu Arjun previously discussed the Jathara sequence, revealing that he initially felt nervous when director Sukumar first proposed the idea. However, as he decided to dive deeper into it, his fear turned into curiosity, and he eventually recognized that the sequence would be a standout moment in the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he acknowledged the challenge it posed as an actor but believed that successfully portraying it would bring him significant acclaim. Allu Arjun also said that both he and Sukumar were committed to maintaining the character’s strong and dominant aura to ensure that even in a saree he retained the powerful presence.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, featured Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. The team is now preparing for Pushpa 3, which is tentatively set to release in 2028, as confirmed by producer Ravi Shankar.

