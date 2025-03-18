POLL: Fahadh Faasil, Sivakarthikeyan, DQ, Prithviraj or Vijay Deverakonda; who according to you deserves to earn superstar tag in South Cinema? VOTE
Who will claim the superstar title in South cinema in the future? Vote for your favorite actor right away and let us know.
South Indian film industry is known for its powerhouse performers, and several actors are on the path to superstardom. Among them, Fahadh Faasil, Sivakarthikeyan, Dulquer Salmaan (DQ), Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vijay Deverakonda have carved a niche for themselves. But who truly deserves the superstar tag?
Fahadh Faasil is a master of complex characters. His roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Pushpa 2, Aavesham and many others prove his ability to transform on-screen. He thrives in unconventional movies and delivers gripping performances.
Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, is the ultimate entertainer. His films, including Doctor, Maaveeran and Aamaran showcase his comic timing, action skills, and emotional depth. Therefore, his mass appeal continues to grow.
Dulquer Salmaan is redefining versatility. From Sita Ramam to Lucky Baskhar, he effortlessly balances commercial and content-driven cinema. His pan-Indian recognition has given him a strong fan base across languages in recent times as well.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a multi-talented force. An exceptional actor and a visionary filmmaker, he has delivered powerful performances in Lucifer, Kaapa and Aadujeevitham, pushing Malayalam cinema to new heights.
Vijay Deverakonda, known for his bold choices, became a sensation with Arjun Reddy. His charisma and risk-taking approach set him apart. Whether it’s Geetha Govindam or Dear Comrade, his performances always leave a mark on the viewers. Now, fans cannot wait to watch him create magic on the screens with Kingdom.
Each of these actors brings something unique to the table. But who among them according to you will rise to be the next big superstar of South Indian cinema? Cast your vote and let us know!
