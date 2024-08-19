Prabhas' blockbuster film Darling co-starring Kajal Aggarwal is all set to re-release in theaters on THIS day; check details

Prabhas' romantic comedy, Darling, originally released in 2010, is set to hit theaters once again. This announcement has generated excitement among fans of the actor and the film, which has remained a beloved classic in Telugu cinema. Directed by A. Karunakaran, Darling features Prabhas in a charming role alongside Kajal Aggarwal.

As per social media buzz, the film is set to release in theaters all over again on September 23. Darling narrates the story of a young man navigating love and friendship, filled with humorous situations and emotional moments. The film combines elements of romance, comedy, and drama, making it a complete family entertainer.

Prabhas' performance, coupled with Kajal's on-screen chemistry, received widespread acclaim, contributing to the film's success at the box office.

The film's soundtrack, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, features memorable songs that have remained popular over the years. The engaging narrative, combined with stylish action sequences and a heartfelt storyline, helped Darling become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2010.

Since the announcement of the re-release, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has several films in his pipeline. One of them includes his film with Maruthi, titled The Raja Saab. This horror comedy film also features Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in prominent roles.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in the sequel to Salaar. The film promises more intense action and a deeper storyline.

Prabhas has also joined hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Spirit. The pre-production phase of the film is still underway and it is expected to go on the floor soon. The Raja Saab and Salaar 2 are currently in production.

Prabhas has also collaborated with director Hanu Raghavapudi on an ambitious new film that has generated considerable excitement among fans.

Known for his previous work on the critically acclaimed Sita Ramam, Raghavapudi is expected to bring a unique vision to this project. Meanwhile, specific details about the film are still under wraps.

