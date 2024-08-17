WATCH: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel exchange warm hugs at Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial Fauji's pooja ceremony

Prabhas is all set to join forces with director Hanu Raghavapudi for his upcoming film Fauji (tentative title). Ahead of the film’s shoot, the makers organized an auspicious pooja on Saturday (August 16, 2024) and it was attended by the actor-director duo and the rest of the team of Fauji.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos from the event. However, the highlight of the pooja ceremony has to be a candid moment captured between Prabhas and filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Check out the adorable video below!

In the video, the duo can be seen exchanging a warm hug and later engaged in some conversation. Interestingly, Prabhas and Neel can be seen in matching outfits. The Rebel Star opted for a casual black shirt and paired it with grey pants. On the other hand, the KGF director is seen wearing a similar black shirt with regular denim.

Incidentally, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel collaborated on their blockbuster film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The film was released in 2023 and emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Following the immense success of the first part, the makers have confirmed that they will soon be back with Salaar Part 2.

Pinkvilla has already informed that a source close to the development suggested that the sequel will be shot over 8 months from August, as Hombale intends to release the Salaar sequel by the end of 2025.

“The real drama and politics of the film unfold in the sequel. One will get to see a different and new dynamic of both Prabhas and Prithviraj in the film, which brings intensity to the storytelling. The entire plot of the sequel was written way back in the pandemic and it's now time to execute all the drama to the spectacle with scale and heroism,” the source added.

Coming back to Prabhas’ Fauji, the makers have already released the film’s first look with an intense poster on social media.

The poster confirmed that the shooting for Fauji will begin soon. Although nothing much was revealed by the makers, it surely increased the excitement among moviegoers.

