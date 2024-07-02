Prabhas cheers for Ram Pothineni's Double ISmart massy track Steppa Maar: says 'What Energy from Ram and Puri Garu'

Rebel star Prabhas is enjoying the glory of his latest sci-fi movie, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is still dominating the box office and has captured the hearts of many with its stunning sci-fi visuals, showcasing the team's hard work and commitment to creating a masterpiece in Indian Cinema.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has given a shoutout to Ram Pothineni's recently released track from Double ISmart titled Steppa Maar. Have a look!

Prabhas REACTS on Steppa Maar

The Rebel Star took to his Instagram story section and shared the poster of the song featuring Ram Pothineni in his massy avatar and wrote, “Mental energy song! What energy from Ram and Puri Garu!”

The mass entertainer song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Sahiti. The track is penned by Moshin while the music has been composed by Mani Sharma.

Check out Double ISmart's track Steppa Maar

More about Double ISmart

The action thriller movie is the sequel to the 2019 film titled ISmart Shankar which revolves around a goon named Shankar who saves himself from getting captured.

Later, the plot of the film takes a huge turn and it becomes an enjoyable sci-fi ride as Shankar chases himself to find his true identity.

Advertisement

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Double ISmart also features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, Makarand Deshpande, Vishnu Reddy, and Sanjay Dutt as Big Bull.

Under the banner of Puri Connects, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and the director Puri Jagannadh are providing financial support for the forthcoming thriller. Gianni Giannelli and Shyam K Naidu collaborated on the cinematography.

The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2024, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam respectively.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The science fiction movie's ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. In addition to the main protagonists, the story features noteworthy performances by Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and other performers.

The science fiction thriller's soundtrack was composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kalki 2898 AD has received support from Vyjayanthi Movies, owned by C. Aswini Dutt. On June 27, 2024, the movie made its big screen debut and appears to be unstoppable at the box office.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Double iSmart: All you need to know about Ram Pothineni’s upcoming action thriller