Prabhas redefines airport fashion in black hoodie and relaxed-fit trousers; Is he hiding his look for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? WATCH

Prabhas looked dapper in his laid-back style as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paps. The actor sported a casual look as he opted for a black hoodie teamed with relaxed-fit trousers. Now, a video of his airport arrival is going on social media with many speculating that the actor has been trying to hide his new look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

In the video, Prabhas was seen wearing a mask, seemingly trying to hide his look and long locks. While going through the security check-in, the actor did not once remove his mask or sunglasses as the cameras were pointed towards him. Nonetheless, he walked out of the airport premises with his security guards looking unbothered by the presence of paps.

Check out the video here:

According to a report by 123Telugu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to start filming Prabhas starrer Spirit. The pre-production of the movie is taking place at a brisk pace in both Mumbai and Hyderabad. Report suggests that Prabhas will play the role of a cop in Spirit and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has locked a special new look for the actor in the film.

A few look tests were done online and the Animal director has reportedly used some advanced technology to design Prabhas' various police avatars. This has been taking place for the last few weeks and now Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally locked his the Salaar actor's new look for the film.

Advertisement

Therefore, Prabhas' airport look as sparked curiosity to whether he has been sporting the same look from Spirit or not.

Talking about the film, it has been reported that Spirit will be made on a whopping budget as the Arjun Reddy director wants to make a movie that the audience has never seen before. According to reports, the budget for the film is somewhere around Rs 500 crore.

It has also been reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan might be roped in for this project. However, the news has not been confirmed by the makers of Spirit yet.

Apart from Spirit, Prabhas will also be seen in the second installment of Salaar.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to make her pan-Indian debut; will it be Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29 or Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s what we know