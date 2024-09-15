'How long was Animal?': Jr NTR's EPIC response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga when asked about Devara's runtime steals the spotlight

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga seems quite excited for his friends Jr NTR and Koratala Siva as their film Devara Part 1 inches closer to its grand release. Ahead of the film's release, the Animal directed sat down for a playful chat with the team of Devara including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Koratala Siva. During the fun conversation, the RRR star engaged in a fun banter with Sandeep Reddy Vanga when asked about his film's runtime.

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked the Devara team about the runtime of Devara Part 1. Responding to the question, Koratala Siva poked fun at the director by saying that it's ironic that the director of Animal is asking about our film's runtime.

Jr NTR further teased Vanga by saying, "What's the runtime of Animal, sir? 3:15?" While the director burst into laughter, he also claimed that Animal was in fact 3 hours and 24 minutes long. Amused by Jr NTR and Vanga's banter, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also could not hold back their laughter.

During the chat, Vanga asked the team of Devara what was the idea behind the film. Responding to the question, Koratala Siva said, "It's the most ambitious film I have ever made, ambitious in the sense not in terms of scale but in the idea itself. So generally, see, from the inception of commercial cinema, fear is always portrayed as a negative emotion. But sometimes I felt that, you know, when fear is very precious, so everyone needs to have fear."

He further added, "Generally, a hero will be the courage in a commercial to everyone, to a group of people, but I wanted him to be the fear. The men in this world don't understand reason; they understand only fear. So I thought he should be the fear in the film. So with this backdrop, obviously, you'll have that kind of visuals and words. So that's how the film is being conceived. You might have felt that because it's a different world, obviously, you'll feel like 300 or Lord of the Rings."

Meanwhile, Devara Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others will hit the big screens on September 27.

