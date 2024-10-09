Prayaga Martin finally addresses rumors regarding Kochi drug case involving gangster Omprakash: 'I had gone...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.

Actress Prayaga Martin, along with Manjummel Boys actor Sreenath Bhasi, were reportedly under the scanner by the police because of their alleged connection to gangster Omprakash. According to the OnManorama report, authorities claimed that the actors visited the notorious gangster at his hotel room in Kochi, where a small amount of drugs were found. However, Prayaga came forward to share her side of the story and cleared the air.

Speaking to Manorama Online, the actress stated that she met her friends at the hotel and left around 7 PM to attend an event in Kozhikode. Prayaga said, "I don’t know Omprakash personally. To be honest, I only heard his name when a media person approached me for an interview."

"I had gone to the hotel in Maradu to visit some friends," she added. Prayaga further went on to say that she had to board the Vande Bharat Express to attend a function the following day, so she stayed in her friend’s room for some time. She claimed that she slept there for two hours, and unfortunately, the incident occurred at the time she was there.

Meanwhile, Omprakash and his associate Shihas were arrested from the hotel after cops received a tip-off about an alleged drug sale. As per the report, police recovered a small amount of drugs along with liquor bottles.

Police officials also collected blood samples to determine if the suspects had used them ahead of the Alan Walker music show in Kochi.

Nonetheless, according to the report, the court granted bail to Omprakash and his associate after stating that police officials could not prove a commercial quantity of drugs from his possession. An investigation into the matter is still underway.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

