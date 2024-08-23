WATCH: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ranbir Kapoor flex their post-workout look in casual and comfy attires; No, we are not drooling

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen making an appearance together in Bandra, Mumbai. The actors were spotted after they had come out from a workout session, flexing their macho looks in casual outfits.

Prithviraj was seen wearing a grey-colored tank top which was paired with joggers as well. Completing his workout look, the actor also wore a stylish pair of green shoes which stood out in his entire attire.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning a casual white top along with a pair of red shorts.

Watch the papped videos of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ranbir Kapoor here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran had recently made the headlines after bagging the best actor in the Kerala State Awards of 2024. The actor won the title this year after his stellar performance in the Blessy directorial movie Aadujeevitham aka The GOAT Life.

The actor-director was caught in a conversation with On Manorama after his win expressing his gratitude for the same.

The actor said, “I am very happy, not only because I received the recognition for Best Actor but also because the film itself has garnered so much recognition. Along with these accolades, the greatest recognition this film received was when audiences around the world appreciated it upon its release.”

Coming to the actor’s professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Guruvayoor Ambalanadyil. The comedy film directed by Vipin Das follows a marriage and how several unforeseen circumstances arrive in front of them, leading to a humorous ride filled with chaos.

Besides Prithviraj, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor-turned-director is currently working on his next directorial movie L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal. The film which marks the second installment in the Lucifer franchise also has actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Shakti Kapoor, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arjun Das, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen in lead roles in the movies Vilayath Buddha and Khalifa, where the latter is being directed by Turbo helmer Vysakh. Aside from these, the actor is also expected to join hands with Vipin Das once again for an upcoming film.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Animal and will next be donning the lead role in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana.

