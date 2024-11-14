Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life makes its way to Hollywood; details inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer The Goat Life has made it to the Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024 as AR Rahman got nominated. The musical maestro has been nominated in two categories, the first being the Song-Feature Film category for the track, Periyone.

The song from the film was composed by AR Rahman and singer Jithin Raj has crooned it. Apart from composing, Rahman has also penned the lyrics of the track along with Rafeeq Ahmed.

Check out the song Periyone from The Goat Life here:

Not just that, AR Rahman is also nominated in the category of Score—Independent Film (Foreign Language) for the background scores used in Aadujeevitham. The HMMA event is organized by the Hollywood Music in Media Academy, which honors original music in visual media around the globe, including film, TV, games, and much more.

The makers of The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) had officially announced their nominations via their Instagram handle. The caption of the post read, “We are thrilled to announce that Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, has received a nomination for Best Song in a Feature Film at the 2024 HMMAs!” and expressed their gratitude to the entire team.

See the official post by the makers of The Goat Life:

The award ceremony will take place on November 20, 2024, in Los Angeles, with iconic pop singers like Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell Williams in attendance. Additionally, music composers Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, and more are also part of the awards event.

Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is a survival drama based on a book of the same name. The film takes through the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant who migrates to the Gulf in hopes of acquiring a better job and livelihood. However, the man is trapped and forced to work as a slave in a desert as goat herders.

The rest of the film takes us on the life-altering journey Najeeb had to face and if he manages to make his way back to his loved ones. The movie is based on a real-life account of a man who endured these hardships back in the day. Other than Prithviraj, the movie also had actors like Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Amala Paul, and many more in key roles.

