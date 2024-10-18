Prithviraj Sukumaran upcoming movies 2024-25: L2 Empuraan, Salaar Part 2, Khalifa and more

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most talented actors in this generation of Indian cinema. While 2024 has been quite rewarding for him with films like Aadujeevitham, the coming year looks even more promising. From L2, Nobody to Vilayath Buddha, the actor has several great projects in his pipeline. So, let's take a look at a compiled list of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movies that you should not miss.

Prithviraj Sukumaran upcoming movies 2024-25

1. L2: Empuraan

Director - Prithviraj Sukumaran

Release year - 2025

L2: Empuraan is an upcoming Malayalam movie which is the sequel to Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a brand new poster featuring Prithviraj as Zayed Masood. Sharing the character poster, the actor wrote on his social media handles, "Forsaken by God…nurtured by the DEVIL! #ZayedMasood The Emperor’s General. #L2E #EMPURAAN."

L2 is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Some of the actors who are expected to reprise their roles in this planned trilogy are Mohanlal, Vettaiyan’s Manju Warrier and ARM’s Tovino Thomas, amongst others.

2. Salaar: Part 2

Director - Prashanth Neel

Release year - 2025

The first installment of Salaar starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran was a massive success. Now, if reports are to be believed, the latter will reprise his role in this action thriller directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.

A source close to Pinkvilla once shared that "the real drama and politics of the film unfold in the sequel. One will get to see a different and new dynamic of both Prabhas and Prithviraj in the film, which brings in intensity to the storytelling. The entire plot of the sequel was written way back in the pandemic and it's now time to execute all the drama to the spectacle with scale and heroism."

3. Nobody

Director - Nissam Basheer

Release year - 2025

In August, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced an exciting new project in collaboration with director Nissam Basheer. The movie is titled Nobody and is co-produced by his wife Supriya Menon. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and will hit the big screens in 2025. Meanwhile, more details about Prithviraj starrer Nobody are still under wraps by the makers.

4. Vilayath Buddha

Director - Jayan Nambiar

Release year - 2024 (reportedly)

Vilayath Buddha starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Earlier this year, it was reported that the movie might hit the big screens by Christmas. However, an official confirmation by the makers of Vilayath Buddha is still awaited.

In 2023. Prithviraj Sukumaran met with a serious accident on the set of the film. However, he underwent surgery and resumed his shoot after recovering from the incident. Meanwhile, not much about Vilayath Buddha is known to the public yet.

5. Santhosh Trophy

Director - Vipin Das

Release year - 2025

On the occasion of his birthday, Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to share a poster from his upcoming project. He captioned the post, "Get ready to meet Santhosh as he chases his dream trophy on his next birthday! #SanthoshTrophy." The film will be directed by Vipin Das and produced by his wife Supriya under his banner Prithviraj Productions.

Soon after he made the announcement, his fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. A user wrote, "The Blockbuster Combo."

6. Khalifa

Director - Vysakh

Release year - not known

On his birthday, Prithviraj Sukumaran also announced that he will start shooting for his film Khalifa with director Vysakh soon. He also dropped a poster with the caption, "#Khalifa #RollingSoon."

Talking about the movie with OTTPlay earlier this year, director and writer Jinu Abraham said, "I finished writing the first half of the movie and narrated it to Prithviraj recently. He liked it. I am now working on the second half. It’s progressing slowly because of my production responsibilities too. Khalifa is a big film with a huge star cast, and we will be announcing an update soon."

7. Kaaliyan

Director - S Mahesh

Release year - not known

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Kaaliyan was announced back in 2017. Directed by S Mahesh, the film has been facing numerous challenges despite its promising storyline.

Talking about the same with ETV Bharat, scriptwriter BT Anil Kumar said, “There are various factors contributing to the prolonged duration before the shooting begins. The COVID-19 pandemic struck just when we were finally prepared to proceed. Like many in the industry, we faced challenges due to the pandemic affecting Kaaliyan and its cast.”

Meanwhile, the movie is reportedly set in the 17th century and more details are awaited.

Are you excited to watch any of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below.

