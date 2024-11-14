What is Ayyappa Deeksha? Times why Ram Charan opted to go barefoot for Game Changer teaser launch and on a flight for Oscars

A few days ago, Ram Charan arrived barefoot at the teaser launch event of his highly anticipated film Game Changer in Lucknow. He sported an all-black look alongside his co-star Kiara Advani at the grand ceremony. Do you know why the actor did so at the event? It’s because Ram Charan is currently observing Ayyappa Deeksha.

What is Ayyappa Deeksha?

Ayyappa Deeksha is a 41-day Hindu religious observance practiced by devotees of Swamy Ayyappa before their pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The fast highlights the importance of austerity and self-discipline for those seeking spiritual growth and a deeper connection with the Divine.

During this period, devotees must follow several guidelines, especially before ascending the 18 steps (pathinettu padikal) to the temple. One of the key aspects of the observance is wearing a bead chain with a locket of Sree Ayyappan. Once the chain is worn, devotees commit to a lifestyle free of indulgences and worldly distractions, including abstaining from smoking and alcohol.

While Ayyappan worship has been practiced in Kerala for centuries, the practice grew significantly in the 20th century and began to spread across much of Southern India. Numerous temples across South India are dedicated to Ayyappan and the most famous one is located at Sabarimala. It is situated on the banks of the Pamba River in the Western Ghats of Kerala. The temple is open only on specific days throughout the year.

Advertisement

During this spiritual journey, every devotee is required to wear a garland made of Tulsi or Rudraksha beads. Swamis typically wear black, dark blue, or saffron attire and walk barefoot. Devotees also refrain from shaving their beard or cutting their hair during this period.

Times when Ram Charan followed Ayyappa Deeksha

Ram Charan has a history of following Ayyappa Deeksha. Almost every year the Game Changer actor observes this 41-day-long ritual. He followed the sacred vow during the success of RRR in 2022. Last year, he undertook spiritual practice for his daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set for the release of Game Changer on January 10, 2025. Next, he will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in RC 16.

ALSO READ: Game Changer teaser OUT: Ram Charan is simply ‘unpredictable’ in this action-packed political drama; Kiara Advani sparks fabulous chemistry