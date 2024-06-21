PT Sir OTT Release: Check out to know when and where you can watch Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's sports drama

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, a well-known musician and actor, released his sports drama film titled PT Sir in theaters on May 24, 2024. The movie mesmerized Tamil audiences with its interesting storyline and powerful message that made them think. It also garnered positive reviews from esteemed critics, earning a thumbs-up reaction.

Now, in a recent update, the sports-drama flick is all set to hit the small screens and captivate OTT audiences with its presence. Have a look!

PT Sir streaming on Prime Video

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's PT Sir is currently streaming on Prime Video. The makers took to the social media platform Instagram, shared the poster of the flick, and wrote, “Time to stream the feast of the ultimate entertainer at your home now. #PTSir is now available on Amazon Prime. A @hiphoptamizha Musical.”

The film is currently available in Tamil language with English subtitles added to it. Soon after the post went online, several fans took to their comments section and expressed their excitement for PT Sir's OTT arrival.

A user wrote, “Hiphop anna Veraa level movie.” Another one wrote, “Bro I have posted it on TV and watched it, movie reviews are on a different level.”

More about PT Sir

The story revolves around Kanagavel, a physical education teacher at a school in Erode under the Guru Purushothaman system of educational institutions.

Kanagavel, a master’s degree student, and his colleague Vaanathi, initially childish and eccentric, mature and challenge Guru Purushothaman and his empire after an incident with Nandhini by implementing a physical education program without his consent. The unfolding events form the heart of this sports drama.

Apart from Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, the film stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Anikha Surendran, Prabhu, K. Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.

The film was written and helmed by director Karthik Venugopalan, and cinematography was done by Madhesh Manickam, best known for his 2023 flick Ayothi.

The music and background scores were composed by the rocking duo Hiphop Tamizha, and the editing department was handled by Prasanna GK. Ishari K. Ganesh bankrolled the project under the banner of Vels Films International.

