Gam Gam Ganesha OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Anand Deverakonda's comedy-drama

Arjun Deverakonda is one of the emerging talents from the Telugu industry. Anand's recently released comedy-drama titled Gam Gam Ganesha, which graced theaters with its presence on May 31, 2024, received a praiseworthy response from critics and movie lovers for its screenplay and performances.

Now, in a recent update, Anand Deverakonda's action comedy is all set to hit the streaming platform with its rib-tickling presence. Have a look!

Gam Gam Ganesha streaming on Prime Video

Gam Gam Ganesha is currently streaming on Prime Video from June 20, 2024. The makers of the comedy-drama took to the social media platform X, shared the poster of the film, and wrote, “Meet the Lord on @PrimeVideoIN !! Watch Super Hit #GamGamGanesha today #GGG.”

More about Gam Gam Ganesha

In this delightful and intriguing story, the village of Rajapalli becomes the center of attention during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival. As the celebrations unfold, politicians, gangsters, and our protagonist Anand find themselves entangled in a hilarious and twisted adventure. Their quest? To obtain a precious Lord Ganesha idol that holds a secret yet to be revealed.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand, the comedy-drama features Pragathi Srivastava, Nayan Sarika, Raj Arjun, Emanuel Jabardast, Satyam Rajesh, Vennela Kishore, and Krishna Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

The music and background scores were helmed by RX 100 famed music director Chaitan Bharadwaj, cinematography was done by Aditya Javvadi and the editing section was handled by Karthika Srinivas.

The project was bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna, Karumanchi, and Kedar Selagamsetty under the banner of Hylife Entertainments in a joint venture.

Anand Deverakonda's upcoming films

In addition to Gam Gam Ganesha, Anand is set to star in a Telugu romantic drama called Duet alongside Ritika Nayak from Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. The film was written and directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan.

The film's soundtrack has been composed by renowned music director GV Prakash. The project is being funded by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green name.

It is anticipated that Duet will be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, no further information has been shared by the makers or actors about the romantic flick.

