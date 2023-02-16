Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to surprise fans with the film's first glimpse on his 41st birthday
The countdown for Allu Arjun's birthday begins and how!
Allu Arjun fans can't keep calm as he is set to return as Pushpa Raj with Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2. The shooting of this Sukumar directorial went on floors in August 2022 and the team has completed 2 important schedules in Hyderabad and Vizag. After the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, expectations from Pushpa: The Rule is at an all-time high now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned Allu Arjun will release the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 on his 41st birthday, April 8.
"Allu Arjun wants to make his birthday special for his fans and so, he has decided to release the first teaser look or a small glimpse on his birthday, to be decided depending on the final output," reveals the source further adding "Allu Arjun will have low-key birthday celebrations with his close friends and family at his home in Hyderabad."
Meanwhile, Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 becomes bigger and better than part 1. From music to power-packed dialogues and action scenes, the first part of Pushpa has left a lasting impact on the audience. As earlier we revealed, Pushpa 2 will release in March-April 2024.
The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic conclusion to the two-part series. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. AA is currently shooting in Hyderabad for the film after wrapping up a 10-day shoot schedule in Vizag, Visakhapatnam. AA dropped a picture of him posing at Vizag beach and wrote, ‘thank you'.
Pushpa 2 Shoot Update
AA and Trivikram Srinivas Film
Meanwhile, AA and Trivikram Srinivas are planning to reunite for the fourth time. Trivikram has once again floored Allu Arjun with an interesting story idea. However, nothing is on paper or official yet. The blockbuster actor-director duo have worked together on three films namely Julayi, S/o Sathyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, and share a very special bond.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas plan to reunite for the 4th time; Details Inside
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more