Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to surprise fans with the film's first glimpse on his 41st birthday

Allu Arjun fans can't keep calm as he is set to return as Pushpa Raj with Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2. The shooting of this Sukumar directorial went on floors in August 2022 and the team has completed 2 important schedules in Hyderabad and Vizag. After the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, expectations from Pushpa: The Rule is at an all-time high now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned Allu Arjun will release the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 on his 41st birthday, April 8.

"Allu Arjun wants to make his birthday special for his fans and so, he has decided to release the first teaser look or a small glimpse on his birthday, to be decided depending on the final output," reveals the source further adding "Allu Arjun will have low-key birthday celebrations with his close friends and family at his home in Hyderabad."