Pushpa 2: Karni Sena threatens to thrash producer over Fahadh Faasil’s character ‘Shekhawat’

Pushpa 2 has been at the forefront of success ever since its release. The Allu Arjun starrer has received a huge response at the box office, shattering several records already. However, the achievements seem to be getting mired in another controversy.

As per the reports, Karni Sena has now put forth an open threat to the producer of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a post dropped on social media, one of the heads of the community called out the makers for crafting a character like Shekhawat in the movie, played by Fahadh Faasil, which insulted the Kshatriya community at large.

Check out the video here:

The leader Raj Shekhawat demanded that the producer change the repeated use of the word ‘Shekhawat’ in the film, as it was a clear mark of insult to their community. He also threatened to thrash the makers inside their homes and go to any extent if the mistake is not corrected in the entire length of the film.

Raj Shekhawat stated, “The movie has done grave insult to Kshatriyas. The 'Shekhawat' community has been presented in a poor light. This industry has been insulting the Kshatriyas in the name of freedom of speech, and they have again done the same thing. The makers of the movie should remove the continuous use of the 'Shekhawat' word from the movie, or else the Karni Sena will thrash them inside their house and will go to any limits as required.”

Well, this is not the first controversy that the Sukumar directorial has been associated with since its release. Right on the premiere night of the film on December 4, a stampede-like situation occurred when Allu Arjun attended it at the iconic Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The resulting chaos led to the death of a woman. A case was registered shortly after, and the owner of the theater, along with two others, has already been arrested in this regard.

Moreover, Allu Arjun also promised to help the family of the victim with a sum of Rs. 25 lakhs and even promised that the makers would bear the cost of the hospital expenses of the family if required.

ALSO READ: Thangalaan OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Chiyaan Vikram starrer action adventure film online