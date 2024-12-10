Thangalaan OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Chiyaan Vikram starrer action adventure film online

Chiyaan Vikram’s August release this year, Thangalaan became a raging hit at the box office as compared to other contending films released on the Independence Day slot. The action adventure film struck a chord in many hearts and has now finally made its way for an OTT release.

However, unlike other films, Thangalaan made a rather silent drop for its digital release on December 10. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is now available for viewing on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, there has been quite a significant delay for Thangalaan to mark its OTT release.

Unlike other films which usually aim for a four week window after its theatrical run, the Pa Ranjith directorial got into a bit of an alleged financial patch, leading to its delay.

However, the producer Gnanavel Raja was quick to dismiss such speculations back in October 14, and remarked that Thangalaan would indeed make its way on Netflix by Diwali 2024.

He had stated, “They (Netflix) scheduled the release for Deepavali (Diwali). They wanted a festival release since Thangalaan is a big film. However, our favorite YouTubers are claiming that there are some issues with Thangalaan. They have a knack for claiming that there is an issue, when in reality, there isn’t any.”

There was also news about a PIL being filed by a person from Thiruvalluvar, citing that the movie targeted the community of Vaishnavites. The Madras HC had further imposed a ban on the OTT release of the film, causing more delay.

But once the case was heard, the HC then ordered the ban to be lifted, dismissing the plea made by the claimant.

Coming to the box office collection of the film, Thangalaan made a mediocre run and closed in at Rs. 72 crore worldwide, bringing up a disappointing mark.

However, it has been the film’s conceptualisation, screenplay and individual performances that have been credited by many.

Besides Chiyaan Vikram, Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith, also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Anandsami and more.

