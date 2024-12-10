Pushpa 2: Internet turns into a meme fest as fans see striking similarity between Tarak Ponnappa and Krunal Pandya

Actor Tarak Ponnappa’s character of Buggi Reddy in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has grabbed attention for his unique style sense. And now, social media seems to be filled with memes as fans get confused with the striking resemblance he shares with none other than Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Well, to put things into perspective, both Tarak and Krunal seem to have a certain similarity in the type of long hairstyle that they maintain, leaving everyone surprised by the resemblance of their looks.

A few posts that have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) point out how fans were bewildered to notice the striking similarity between the actor and the cricketer.

Sharing the pictures, one of the fans wrote, “What a role by Krunal Pandya in Pushpa 2.”

Check out the posts here:

For those unversed, Tarak Ponnappa rose to fame after he featured in Yash’s KGF franchise with the character Daya. Thereafter, he collaborated with Jr NTR in the film Devara, where he essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan’s son Pasura.

Other successful films of Tarak include Ajaraamara, Gilky, Brihaspathi, Kotigobba 3, CSI Sanatan, and others.

His first look from Pushpa 2, featuring a half-bald head, immediately grabbed attention from one of the glimpses of the film, leading people to turn curious about what his character had to offer in the Allu Arjun starrer.

Tarak Ponnappa also makes a significant presence in the Jathara sequence, which is the climax of the film.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has broken all records at the box office. Thus far, it has crossed, earning Rs. 650 crores globally, smashing the highest first-week earnings from Baahubali 2.

Besides Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, among others, in lead roles.

