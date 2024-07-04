QUIZ: How well do you know Rebel Star Prabhas? Answer these questions to find out

Today we bring you the most exciting quiz session on everyone's favorite Prabhas. Have a look and answer these interesting questions about your Rebel Star.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Jul 04, 2024  |  06:49 PM IST |  1.7K
Are you a die-hard Prabhas fan? Check out the quiz below and find out
Are you a die-hard Prabhas fan? Check out the quiz below and find out (PC: IMDb)

Prabhas is undeniably a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor has not just become everyone's favorite but also garnered a huge fan base that is completely devoted to his charm, presence, behavior, and to top it all his larger-than-life presence. 

Prabhas has not just mesmerized everyone with his performance in the Bahubali franchise but also stormed numerous times and holds a record for most 100-plus crore films at the box office especially after his 2024 magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD successfully emerged as a huge winner.

Apart from that, Prabhas is yet again going to give a dynamic experience to his ardent supporters from his upcoming projects that include his biggest and greatest titled Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam, and Spirit presenting the Rebel Star in his most dangerous and ravaging avatar. Now, without any further delay let's take on the PinkVilla’s Quiz session.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan QUIZ: Prove you’re a hard-core fan of the Power Star by answering these questions

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles