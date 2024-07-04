QUIZ: How well do you know Rebel Star Prabhas? Answer these questions to find out
Today we bring you the most exciting quiz session on everyone's favorite Prabhas. Have a look and answer these interesting questions about your Rebel Star.
Prabhas is undeniably a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor has not just become everyone's favorite but also garnered a huge fan base that is completely devoted to his charm, presence, behavior, and to top it all his larger-than-life presence.
Prabhas has not just mesmerized everyone with his performance in the Bahubali franchise but also stormed numerous times and holds a record for most 100-plus crore films at the box office especially after his 2024 magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD successfully emerged as a huge winner.
Apart from that, Prabhas is yet again going to give a dynamic experience to his ardent supporters from his upcoming projects that include his biggest and greatest titled Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam, and Spirit presenting the Rebel Star in his most dangerous and ravaging avatar. Now, without any further delay let's take on the PinkVilla’s Quiz session.
