Raashii Khanna stuns in a mustard Kalamkari dress for Tughlaq Durbar promotions; Yay or Nay?

Raashii Khanna is known for her comfy, simple yet stylish looks. The actress never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial picks. Raashii treats us with yet another stunning look in a mustard Kalamkari dress for the promotions of her upcoming film, Tughlaq Durbar. She shared her perfect festive look on Instagram and Raashii Khanna looks every bit gorgeous in it.

Styled by Pallavi Singh, Raashii teamed her outfit by Archana Jaju with a pair of heels and accessorised with statement earrings. Keeping it as simple and elegant as she could, the World Famous Lover actress tied her hair in a centre-parted sleek hair bun and natural glossy lip colour. We loved it!

Check out Raashii Khanna's latest look below

Talking about Tughlaq Durbar, the film is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan and written by Balaji Tharaneetharan. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, Tughlaq Durbar premieres on Sun TV today, during Ganesh Chaturthi and the next day, it is scheduled for a digital release on Netflix.

The upcoming film also stars Manjima Mohan, Gayathrie, Karunakaran and Bagavathi Perumal playing supporting roles. The music of the film is by Govind Vasantha.

