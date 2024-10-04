Rajinikanth pens an emotional note for his well-wishers as he gets discharged from hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently admitted in a private hospital of Chennai after suffering from severe stomach pain. Now, as the actor is recovering from illness, the Vettaiyan star has penned a heartfelt thank you post for everyone who wished him well.

The post penned in Tamil translated to, “My heartfelt thanks to my politician friends, colleagues in cinema, my friends, well-wishers, and media friends for hoping a speedy recovery for me after recently being hospitalized. Moreover, a special thanks to the people who made me, my fans who have prayed for my well-being with their limitless love.”

Check out the post by Rajinikanth here: