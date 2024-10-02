Vettaiyan Trailer OUT: Rajinikanth as an honest cop stands against formidable Amitabh Bachchan in a clash of ideologies

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan is all set to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. The film directed by Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel features the actor as an honest IPS officer known to be an encounter specialist.

With the superstar donning the central role, Amitabh Bachchan stands against him with their ideological differences, telling an action-packed dramatic tale.

Check out the trailer for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan:

The 2-minute and 39-second long trailer showcased various instances from the movie which builds up to a social premise where things have gone severely wrong. As the police department is desperate, Rajinikanth has to come in to solve the case who is known to be an encounter specialist.

In his tryst to uncover the mystery and punish the wrongdoers, the IPS officer faces an ideological opponent as well, played by Amitabh Bachchan who advocates against the encounters and takes on a more humane approach towards it.

The trailer progresses in this mystery and social setup, exhibiting a thrilling and engaging dramatic cop story. Aside from Rajinikanth and Big B, the movie also showcased glimpses of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, Abhirami, and many more in key roles.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial movie Vettaiyan is slated to hit the big screens in a few days and is musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie marks the musician’s 4th collaboration with the superstar after films like Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth had recently made the headlines after the actor was admitted into a private hospital in Chennai. The superstar had been affected by severe stomach pain and had to undergo a medical procedure due to a swelling in his blood vessel.

However, the hospital had recently released a medical bulletin for the same and stated that the actor’s procedure was successfully completed and would be discharged soon. Many fans and well-wishers have been expressing their love for the superstar ever since the actor was notified of being in medical care.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is also involved in the making of his next film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action movie is also set to feature Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

