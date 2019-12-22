Rakshit Shetty opens up on his break up with Rashmika Mandanna; Says 'You have to move on'

After keeping quiet for a long time, Rakshit Shetty once again opened up about his failed engagement. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about how did he move on and did his break up with Rashmika Mandanna affect him.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to Rakshit Shetty in 2017 but they parted ways in September 2018. The news about their break up hit the headlines last year. One of the reasons why Rashmika called off her engagement with Rakshit was because she reportedly wanted to focus on her career. However, the real reason is best known to them. Meanwhile, both Rashmika and Rakshit are doing great in their professional space. Raskshit has geared up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Avane Srimannarayana.

During a recent interview for the promotions of his upcoming film, the actor spoke his heart out on personal life. After keeping quiet for a long time, Rakshit once again opened up about his failed engagement. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about how did he move on and did his break up with Rashmika affect him. To this, he replied, "Life gives you a lot of experiences, sometimes it is a good experience and sometimes it is bad. But every experience you have to cherish and move forward because they come for a reason...the whole purpose of life is to be a better human being and in that process, there will be a lot of learning...there will be a lot of heartbreaks not only in relationships but also in friendships...You have to move on because ultimately these are very small things in life...life has a bigger purpose."



The two talented actors met first on the sets of their blockbuster film Kirik Party. Well, Rakshit and Rashmika's life had different plans for their future and the two are currently living their best life, both at a professional and personal level.

